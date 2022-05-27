Councillor Fergal Browne wants local authority members to be briefed on plan to gift Carlow College to the State

A call has been made on Carlow College to brief the town’s Municipal District Council on it’s plans for the future.

KCLR reported this week that the Board of Governors at Carlow College, St Patrick’s had decided to gift the college and it’s grounds to the state.

The Director of Operations later confirmed on the Way It Is that it would be part of a proposed deal to join the new South East Technological University.

Councillor Fergal Browne says it’s important now that local authority members are kept up to date on how that deal would work given that the VISUAL arts centre and other key buildings are part of that site:

“We’d rather be involved in the process as opposed to meeting them after its a fait accompli”