Councillors in Kilkenny to vote on keeping car-park revenue for the city only

Councillors in Kilkenny will decide today if money collected from the city car-parks should only be spent in the city.

Councillor David Fitzgerald asked at the last municipal district meeting if the money, which amounts to more than 2 million euro, collected each year could be ring-fenced for the city.

At the moment, it’s being spread around the county, but a vote on the matter will take place at a special meeting this afternoon.

Councillor Fitzgerald has told KCLR News he thinks it’s only right that the city keeps that money, as it did before the abolition of the Borough Council.