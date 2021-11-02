County Carlow Chamber reveal who’s to be presented with their Lifetime Achievement Award

County Carlow Chamber have revealed who’ll get their Lifetime Achievement accolade at next week’s Business Awards.

The event for 2020 and 2021 takes place on the 11th of November with a range of people and groupings to be recognised. (See here).

But this morning they’ve announced that being heralded for his lifelong contribution to the locality is Robert “Bobby” Quinn.

Mr Quinn started in Carlow in 1972 as a carpenter, mainly working on housing. He entered the construction business and went on to form a company in his name which remains a strong, family offering and is led by his son Michael.

He’s also shown a strong personal belief in giving back with generous support to the likes of Éist Cancer Support and St Clare’s Hospitality Food Kitchen among others.

Brian O’Farrell, CEO of County Carlow Chamber said “We are delighted to present Bobby Quinn with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Carlow Business Award. He is an inspiration, not only for the great success of Robert Quinn Ltd but also for the largely unrecognised contribution he has provided to so many local projects and charities over the years.”