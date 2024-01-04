County Carlow home ransacked with owner alerted when dog was found outside

A County Carlow home was ransacked over the weekend.

Gardaí are appealing for anybody who might have information on the incident in Palatine village to come forward.

Garda Andy Neill has been telling KCLR News; “The householder was on a neighbour’s land following leaving his dog in his house where it was locked up when he was suddenly joined by his dog in a field at 11 to 11:30am on Saturday, this signified of course to the dog’s owner that someone had let his dog out and he immediately returned to his home where he found it had been ransacked and valuables taken”.

He adds “There’s a possibility a black Kia saloon with several males aboard maybe involved in this burglary and it’s back the years 05/6/7 years approximately, so we’re appealing to anyone who might be able to assist to please contact Gardaí in Carlow on 059 9136620”.