County Kilkenny GAA & Camogie Club say they’re carrying out a legitimate door-to-door fundraiser

A representative of a county Kilkenny GAA & Camogie Club says they’re carrying out a legitimate door-to-door fundraiser.

Gardai had earlier advised people to verify identification of any such collector before handing over cash or cards.

Patrick O’Reilly’s with Barrow Rangers in Paulstown & says his crew’s involved in a massive fundraising noting it’s “an all-county draw as the club needs money to proceed with a new development planned for Paulstown, a brand new car is the top prize and a holiday in New York and they’re 20 a ticket so we want to try & let everybody to know that we will be calling to your area, going door-to-door”.

Mr O’Reilly adds their personnel have identification and are using a card reader for convenience & says “We found in the first week, we did a trial in Gowran, and we found a lot of people were saying could you take cards because modern day people don’t carry cash anymore so we invested in a couple of machines & yes we are taking cards but every member out on the road is carrying identification & they also have a permit with them”.

