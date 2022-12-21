KCLR NewsNews & Sport
County Kilkenny home again lit up in Christmas cheer in aid of Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre
Donations are being accepted at their Killahy premises
A County Kilkenny home’s again lit up in Christmas cheer in a bid to raise money for a local cause.
Paddy and Mary Hughes are regular contributors to the festive spirit, each year decorating their house and gardens in a range of coloured bulbs and structured lights.
You’ll find it at Killahy where donations are being accepted for Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre Kilkenny.
Well done to Paddy & Mary Hughes in Killahy #Kilkenny who again have #Christmas lights shining from 6.30pm to 8.30pm at R95 W6P5 with donations accepted for @CoisNoreKK pic.twitter.com/GXhBtHySFT
— Edwina Grace/Éadaoin de Grás (@edwinagrace) December 21, 2022