County Kilkenny home again lit up in Christmas cheer in aid of Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre

Donations are being accepted at their Killahy premises

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace21/12/2022

A County Kilkenny home’s again lit up in Christmas cheer in a bid to raise money for a local cause.

Paddy and Mary Hughes are regular contributors to the festive spirit, each year decorating their house and gardens in a range of coloured bulbs and structured lights.

You’ll find it at Killahy where donations are being accepted for Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre Kilkenny.

