County Kilkenny venue cancels Lisa Hannigan gig

A county Kilkenny venue’s been hit again by Covid-19 restrictions.

Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre was due to host Mick Flannery & Jack L last weekend who, between them, were to have played three gigs.

New regulations however prevented those from going ahead (read about that here).

It had been hoped that future events might have a chance of being staged at the outdoor arena.

However organisers have posted the following on their Facebook page: