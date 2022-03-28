Covid case numbers at the General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny still stubbornly high

Covid case numbers at St Luke’s hospital for Carlow Kilkenny remain stubbornly high as we head into a new week.

The latest HSE figures show 40 patients with the virus after six new confirmations there yesterday with one other suspected of having the virus.

None of those being treated however require intensive care.

On Friday a hospital spokesperson confirmed they had seen an exceptional rise in the admission of patients with covid last week. (See here).

This morning the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation is reporting 13 people waiting for a bed at the local hospital, about a third of what was there on certain days last week.

They’re among 497 patients on trolleys in Irish hospitals today, that’s 73 fewer than this day last week.

The highest figure today is in University Hospital Limerick, at 66, followed by 40 in Cork University Hospital.