Covid may have created a new and better way of learning according to IT Carlow Student Union President

Students are desperate to be back on campus at IT Carlow.

The new academic year starts at the local college next month with the 3rd and 4th years going back on the 16th of September.

Local Union President Thomas Drury says it’s crucial that they return to in-person learning.

But he also believes Covid may have created a new and better way of learning.

Listen back to his conversation in full with our Edward Hayden on last evening’s The Way It Is here: