Crash on M9 southbound near Knocktopher exit

**********

UPDATE: 9.40am

The crash has now been moved to the hard shoulder but emergency services remain at the scene.

One person has been taken to hospital as a precaution

*************

Delays can be expected on the M9 motorway between Kilkenny and Waterford this morning following a crash.

Emergency services are working to clear the incident which is between the Danesfort and the Knocktopher exits Southbound.

There may be a temporary road closure there in the next while as they attempt to remove a car which was involved.

Care is needed on the approach for now.