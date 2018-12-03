KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Crash on M9 southbound near Knocktopher exit
UPDATE: 9.40am
The crash has now been moved to the hard shoulder but emergency services remain at the scene.
One person has been taken to hospital as a precaution
Delays can be expected on the M9 motorway between Kilkenny and Waterford this morning following a crash.
Emergency services are working to clear the incident which is between the Danesfort and the Knocktopher exits Southbound.
There may be a temporary road closure there in the next while as they attempt to remove a car which was involved.
Care is needed on the approach for now.