Carlow-Kilkenny creche confirms two children have Covid-19
A local creche has confirmed to KCLR that two of its children has tested positive for Covid-19.
A statement from the management says all the guidelines have been followed since they got the news yesterday and contact tracing was completed quickly.
The two children are related and all other kids and and staff with contact in their pod are now self-isolating.
The creche remains open and all efforts are being made to limit further transmission of the virus.