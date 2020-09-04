Former Vintners president slams ”dithering” govt for confusion over latest regulations for pubs

A local publican and former Vintners President has slammed the government’s ”dithering” over the Covid regulations for pubs and the reopening timetable.

But Pat Crotty from Paris Texas in Kilkenny says he supports the new regulations which have caused so much confusion.

The regulations published yesterday by Failte Ireland says pubs and restaurants need to keep records of what food customers order to prove they had a substantial meal.

It’s been clarified today (Friday) that only the table’s order needs to be kept along with the contact details from one member of the party – but they don’t need to keep individual information on what each person eats.

Pat Crotty says the whole situation’s been mishandled by a ”dithering” government but he says he knows that some locals are breaking the rules so the new regulations will help keep everyone on the straight and narrow.

The Taoiseach says there’s been an “overreaction” to the issue of pubs and restaurants having to keep records of all food orders for 28 days after the regulation was ”misinterpreted” and ”mis-represented”.

Pat Crotty says the Michael Martin-led government hasn’t handled the situation well.