Vacancy rate in Carlow higher than national average but Kilkenny faring better

The commercial vacancy rate in Carlow is higher than the national average while Kilkenny’s is lower – that’s according to the GeoView Commercial Property Report.

The mean across the country is 13.5% with Carlow’s coming in closer to 14% while Kilkenny’s is 12.4% and it’s also down year on year.

Carlow is overly reliant on retail while Kilkenny needs to grow its services, according to the GeoView CEO Dara Keogh

GeoDirectory CEO Dara Keogh says they looked at the main business types across seven key industries and it’s clear that Carlow has an over-relyance on retail & under development of services.

The survey also indicates that Muine Bheag had Carlow’s highest vacancy rate at 21.7% while Tullow had the lowest at 14.7%. In Kilkenny the city was to the fore at 13.6%.

The commercial vacancy rate in Kilkenny decreased by 0.2 percentage points (pp) to 12.4% in June 2020 compared with June 2019.

Kilkenny’s vacancy rate is 1.1% lower than the national average of 13.5%.

The commercial vacancy rate in Carlow increased by 0.1 percentage point (pp) to 13.9% in June 2020 compared with June 2019 Carlow’s vacancy rate is 0.4 pp higher than the national average of 13.5%.