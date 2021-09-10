Creches across Carlow and Kilkenny could face closure over staffing crisis

Creches across Carlow and Kilkenny could be facing a staffing crisis with huge consequences for the sector.

The Early Years Staffing Survey Report which has been published this week says this could lead to them reducing services.

A survey of more than 3,000 managers and staff in the childcare sector shows that it could even lead to closures in the coming months due tp an inability to recruit the necessary, qualified professionals required to run them.

Representatives met with Carlow Kilkenny Sinn Fein TD Kathleen Function this week and later today will outline their concerns to local Minister Malcolm Noonan.

SIPTU’s Pat McCabe says the current rate of pay for workers is the main issue; ”The majority are earning well below the living wage of €11.30 with managers only earning €15.28 per hour.

But better pay for Early Years educators doesn’t have to mean higher fees for parents he says: ”The government have to step in with European-style investment in our Early Years sector.”

A pre-Budget submission’s been put forward to Government and Mr McCabe says it’s calling for €75m to be ringfenced to help reduce the cost for parents.