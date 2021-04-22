Carlow & Kilkenny staff at Intel informed of Covid-19 outbreak this morning

Intel has confirmed an outbreak of Covid19 at its site in Leixlip, which is believed to include at least 70 positive cases.

Many of the staff at the Co Kildare campus are from the Carlow and Kilkenny areas and KCLR understands they were told of the outbreak this morning Thursday).

However they were reassured that it was confined to the construction site, which is separate to the operational areas, and all the correct procedures were being followed.

The company says it was informed by its main construction contractor that a number of people working at the site had tested positive for the virus over the weekend.

In a statement, Intel says the number of cases is approximately 70, ‘but it is a fluid situation’.

The company says contact tracing was carried out and any other workers who may have been exposed have been required to self-quarantine.