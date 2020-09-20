Cyclist injured at Mount Leinster – ambulance has attended the scene

An ambulance has attended the scene at Mount Leinster, just 3km from the nine stones.

It’s believed a cyclist came off their bike.

The full circumstances are not yet known, however, the road was blocked for a short time.

The ambulance is now en route to hospital and traffic can pass as normal. The incident happened around Huntingtown. The person’s injuries are unknown. Meanwhile, it’s a busy day at Mount Leinster with clear blue skies attracting many local visitors.