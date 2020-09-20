KCLR News
Cyclist injured at Mount Leinster – ambulance has attended the scene
An ambulance has attended the scene at Mount Leinster, just 3km from the nine stones
An ambulance has attended the scene at Mount Leinster, just 3km from the nine stones.
It’s believed a cyclist came off their bike.
The full circumstances are not yet known, however, the road was blocked for a short time.
The ambulance is now en route to hospital and traffic can pass as normal. The incident happened around Huntingtown. The person’s injuries are unknown. Meanwhile, it’s a busy day at Mount Leinster with clear blue skies attracting many local visitors.