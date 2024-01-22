Death announced of Tom Brett, one of the longest serving photographers in Kilkenny

One of Kilkenny’s best known photographers has died.

Tom Brett was renowned for his press contributions, mainly to the Kilkenny People newspaper, but also for how he documented events and everyday life in the city and county.

In 2018, the County Council was given access to a collection of his work which dates back to the 1950s.

He was a father to three and grandfather to six.

He died yesterday at St Luke’s Hospital and his funeral will take place on Wednesday at St Patrick’s Church. (Details here).