Kilkenny County Council to be given access to massive photographic collection

Kilkenny County Council is to be given access to a massive collection of photos taken in the county for its archives.

Renowned photographer Tom Brett has agreed to make his work dating back to the 1950’s available to the local authority.

Outgoing Cathaoirleach of the County Council David Fitzgerald says it was something he was eager to achieve before his term as chairman draws to a close.

And speaking to KCLR Live he said it’s a really unique collection.