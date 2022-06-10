Decision on one-way traffic system postponed by Kilkenny city councillors

A decision on the one way system in Kilkenny City has been postponed for two weeks

It means that any changes to the system which was originally brought in as a temporary Covid measure – or any return to two-way traffic on High Street – will not happen until mid-July at the earliest.

Councillors at Friday’s district meeting asked for more time to consider what will replace the current scheme which legally expires on the 22nd of the Month.

However, as was reported on KCLR earlier this week as request was made for the debate and decision to be postponed for two more weeks.

Councillors will have a workshop to look at the various options open to them before a special meeting is held in a fortnight’s time.

Outgoing Mayor Andrew McGuinness made that proposal, telling colleagues he would not be opening the topic to the floor and Fine Gael’s Martin Brett seconded.

Director of Services Tim Butler says that whatever is decided will only be the first step in plans to improve travel and mobility in the city.