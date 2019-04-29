Decision expected on appeal to planning granted for Mosque in Kilkenny city

A decision is due today on plans for a mosque in Kilkenny City.

Last month An Bord Pleanála had to push back the date for their ruling on the appeals made against the plans.

The 4th of March was when the planning appeals board had originally said they would have a decision by.

However, when the day came, they told KCLR that due to “further consideration of this case” they were going to have to postpone until today, April 29th.

The application for the mosque and Islamic cultural centre was initially made to Kilkenny County Council in March of last year, and in October the council decided to grant permission.

However, four appeals – one of them invalid – were then lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding the plans locally with many feeling it would add to traffic congestion along the Hebron Road, while others feel it wouldn’t make a huge difference.

It remains to be seen now which side the appeals board will come down on.