DNA may have been left behind in last week’s armed robbery in Carlow Town

It’s hoped an armed robber can be tracked down with DNA evidence from a knife he left behind.

The lone raider had two knives when he robbed the Homesavers Shop on the Tullow Road this day last week but he left one behind as he ran off with the drawer out of the til. (Read our initial story on this here).

Carlow Gardai are analysing the knife to see if there’s DNA left on it that can help them.

The man, thought to be in his twenties, escaped with a sum of cash with the till drawer later found nearby.

Gardai also recovered the clothes he was wearing during the robbery, described as a blue jacket, wine tracksuit pants and white runners.

Sgt Peter McConnon says anyone who saw him fleeing the scene last Wednesday or who has any information should get in touch.