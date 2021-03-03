KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Gardaí are searching for armed robber in Carlow
The suspect, in his early 20s, threatened staff at knifepoint in a local shop this afternoon
Gardai are hunting an armed robber in Carlow town.
The armed robbery happened at twenty past one at the Homesavers shop on the Tullow Road this afternoon
A man in his early 20s threatened staff with a knife and demanded cash.
He escaped with a sum of money and fled in the direction of Mount Leinster Park, Askea and Éire Óg.
He’s described as being in his early 20s, of average build and height, wearing a blue jacket, wine pants and white runners.
Carlow Gardai are appealing for witnesses or anyone who might have seen something to ring the station.