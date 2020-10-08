Dying with Dignity Bill to progress to committee stage

The Dáil has voted in favour of a bill that would allow people with terminal illnesses to end their lives.

TDs backed the Dying with Dignity Bill last night by a margin of 10 votes, and it will now go to committee stage.

The government wanted a special committee to be set up to examine the bill – but that proposal was defeated.

Rise TD Paul Murphy sponsored the bill, and he says the outcome was very positive noting “A clear majority of the Dáil voted in favour of the bill in broad principle, so they support the idea that people with a terminal illness who are in extreme pain and are you know diagnosed as such & certified as such by a medical professional can have assistance in dying, that does create real pressure on the government to allow this to progress through committee stage”.

