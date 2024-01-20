e-tickets to the introduced on all Irish Rail trains from Tuesday

Passengers on Irish Rail trains will soon be able to avail of e-tickets on all fares.

From Tuesday, customers will no longer have to print their ticket from a machine at train stations, and can instead use their phones to get on board.

At the moment, tickets for all services can be booked online, but many require collection in order to be considered valid.

Barry Kenny from Irish Rail announced the news this morning:

“We’ve been rolling out e-tickets for some fair types, low fair and semi-flex but from Tuesday

for all journeys completely within the Republic of Ireland that are bookable online. Obviously, that is more sustainable.”

“It also will provide greater flexibility for customers in terms of being able to change

return leg journeys as well.”