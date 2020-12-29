€100 million support scheme announced for food processing sector

The Government has announced a €100 million support scheme for the food processing sector.

It says the industry is ‘uniquely exposed’ due to the Brexit trade deal.

The scheme will be managed by Enterprise Ireland and is set to open to applications next month.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says it’s hoped that will help ‘weather the Brexit storm’ and protect existing jobs.

Meanwhile, fishermen want Mackrel quotas re-negotiated with EU states, so Irish boats aren’t disproportionately impacted by Brexit.

Ireland’s largest fishery, the Western Mackrel, has seen its quota fall by more than a quarter due to the trade agreement with the UK.

Industry representatives met the Taoiseach and Ministers for Foreign Affairs and Agriculture yesterday to discuss the details.

Killeybegs Fishermen’s Organisation chief executive, Sean O’Donoghue, says financial support is needed too.