€5.3 million Lotto ticket sold in Kilkenny

A Kilkenny lottery ticket has secured somebody €5.3 million.

The sole winner of last night’s Lotto jackpot used the lucky numbers 2, 5, 7, 29, 38, 42 with the bonus 27.

The outlet that sold it hasn’t yet been revealed with a lottery spokesperson telling KCLR that they want to give the winner some time to get used to the idea of the financial windfall.

But he adds that the selling shop will be revealed tomorrow (Friday, 25 September).

It’s been a lucky week for the county – just days ago Spar Service Station in Irishtown told of how they’d sold their fourth successful EuroMillions ticket. More on that here

And they say these things come in threes …