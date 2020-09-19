KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Kilkenny shop sells wining EuroMillions ticket for a fourth time
Spar Service Station in Irishtown served the lucky customer on Friday 4th September
A Kilkenny shop has sold their fourth winning Euromillions ticket.
Spar in Irishtown were told last night by the National Lottery that one of their customers has won the Match 5 + Lucky Star prize of €166,000.
The shop has previously sold three other lucky tickets, including one to a six million euro winner in 2014.
Their latest winning Quick Pick ticket was sold to someone on Friday 4th September.
Store owner John Eivers says there’s a high chance the lucky customer is from Kilkenny:
“We certainly would hope that it would be a local customer, because the vast majority of our customers are fairly local and loyal. Certainly about 80% of our customers would be local. We wish the winner the very best of luck with the money.”