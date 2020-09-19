Kilkenny shop sells wining EuroMillions ticket for a fourth time

A Kilkenny shop has sold their fourth winning Euromillions ticket.

Spar in Irishtown were told last night by the National Lottery that one of their customers has won the Match 5 + Lucky Star prize of €166,000.

The shop has previously sold three other lucky tickets, including one to a six million euro winner in 2014.

Their latest winning Quick Pick ticket was sold to someone on Friday 4th September.

Store owner John Eivers says there’s a high chance the lucky customer is from Kilkenny:

“We certainly would hope that it would be a local customer, because the vast majority of our customers are fairly local and loyal. Certainly about 80% of our customers would be local. We wish the winner the very best of luck with the money.”