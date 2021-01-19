€91m deal for GPs & pharmacists to give Covid-19 vaccines approved by Cabinet

A deal to get GPs and pharmacists administering the COVID vaccine has been given the go-ahead by cabinet Ministers.

From next month they will be able to give people the AstraZeneca vaccine which can be stored much more easily than the others available.

The deal is worth around 91 million euro and will see vaccinations done in GP surgeries, mass vaccination centres and other venues.

It’s hoped GPs and pharmacists can vaccinate 1.5 million people against coronavirus by the end of the summer.

The Health Minister has confirmed 94,000 people have received a Covid vaccine so far – with a target of 140,000 by Sunday.

738 local healthcare workers across all grades of staff have now gotten their first dose at St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny.

Dr John Cuddihy is Chairperson of a liaison committee between all the GP’s in Carlow and Kilkenny and the hospital services locally at St Luke’s.

He says the next phase of the vaccination rollout by pharmacists and GPs will be for the older and more vulnerable people in the general population.