Dept of Education rules out closing schools early for Christmas break

The Department of Education has ruled out closing the schools early for Christmas.

Immunologist Christine Loscher has suggested NPHET consider shutting them down for Christmas this Friday to give children more time between closing and seeing family over the holidays.

She’s asked NPHET to consider the recommendation – but Minister Norma Foley’s Department says there are no plans to shut this Friday.

Labour’s Education Spokesman Aodhan Ó Ríordáin also doesn’t support an early closure saying the case for it doesn’t ‘stack up’ at this stage.

However, Deputy Ó Ríordáin says if it is recommended by NPHET that his party will support it.