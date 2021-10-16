Efforts to restore a Raised Bog in Carlow

Attempts to restore the only raised bog remaining in the South East have begun.

Carlow’s Drummin Bog has been drained and parts were cut away in the past leaving it dried out.

Events are taking place there this weekend for children and adults to educate them on the area.

Chairman of the Drummin Bog Restoration Project Martin Lytlle tells us one of the many reasons bogs are important in our world.

“They act as sponges and attenuation for water. We’ve had a lot of flooding with extreme weather events, it just slows the water down and holds the water so we don’t get flooded all of the time.”