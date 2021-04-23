Eight weeks of Irish Water works to get underway in this County Kilkenny area

Eight weeks of Irish Water works are set to roll out in Jerpoint, Thomastown from next Monday.

It’s as 450metres of ageing, problematic water mains are being replaced on the R448, including on the site of the old Cistercian Abbey.

It’s part of the national leakage programme and will also involve laying new water surfaces from the public water mains in the roads to the customers’ property boundaries.

Joe Carroll is Networks Programmes Regional Lead with the utility and says “Jerpoint is a unique place, not only in Kilkenny but in Ireland, and we’re delighted to be able to bring a more secure and reliable water supply to the residents and community of the area, this work will also eliminate existing leaks and reduce the amount of clean drinking water lost into the ground which is hugely important”.

It’s hoped the result will also help in the reduction rates across the country – it’s dropped from 45% in 2018 to 42% last year and is currently on track to reach 38% by the end of this year.

Mr Carroll adds that the works primarily aim to bring a good outcome for those living in the area, saying “We’d like to take this opportunity to thank the residents for their patience as we carry out these essential works, the national leakage reduction programme helps provide a more reliable water supply to Irish communities by reducing high levels of leakage and improving the water quality”.