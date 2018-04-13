Eir says staff in Carlow and Kilkenny likely won’t be affected by redundancy announcement

Eir says it’s unlikely that staff in either their Carlow or Kilkenny stores will be included in their voluntary redundancy scheme.

The company has announced they’re reducing their employee headcount by 750 through what they’re calling an “incentivised exit scheme”.

However, in a statement to KCLR News, Eir says that because they only have small stores rather than significant offices in Carlow and Kilkenny, staff here more than likely won’t be eligible for it.

Anyone who is eligible will be contacted with a personalised offer for them to consider shortly.