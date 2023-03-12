Carlow NewsNews & Sport
Éist cancer support tractor run returns to Carlow today
Registration starts at 11am with the event getting underway at 1 o'clock, starting and finishing at the Presentation College Carlow.
Tractors will be out in force in Carlow for a fundraiser for local cancer support service Éist later.
Registration starts at 11am with the event getting underway at 1 o’clock, starting and finishing at the Presentation College Carlow.
Agricultural Science student at the Presentation Gavin Bradley is one of the organisers.
He says they are happy for people to turn up on the day to register and take part.