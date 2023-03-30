Emergency services attending a second crash in Kilkenny this morning

Emergency services have been called to a second crash in Kilkenny.

It’s on the N76 Callan Kilkenny road, at the bad bends on the Cuffesgrange side of Ballymack Crossroads.

Eye witnesses have told KCLR News that there’s about four units of the fire brigade, a garda car and ambulance in attendance.

The lane for those travelling towards Kilkenny city is understood to be blocked.

Motorists are asked to approach the area with caution.

It’s not yet known if any injuries have been sustained.

It follows an earlier incident in the city.