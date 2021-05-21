KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Emergency services dealing with crash on Castlecomer Road outside Kilkenny City
Motorists are asked to approach with caution and avoid if possible
Emergency services are attending the scene of a crash in Kilkenny.
The single-car incident happened at about 7:30am on the Castlecomer to Kilkenny road, just North of the Cave Bar.
Gardaí ask motorists are asked to avoid the area where possible and where not to approach with caution.
It’s not yet known if any injuries have been sustained.