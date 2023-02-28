Episode 3: Running

Eoin Everard discusses all things running, where to start, injury prevention, performance improvement, training advice & much more. Eoin is extremely knowledgeable in the area of running, also a chartered physiotherapist, Certified Athletic Therapist & an athlete himself. He has a PhD in biomechanics and movement from the University of Limerick, has lectured with Setanta College, Limerick Institute of Technology, SETU Waterford.

He runs a very successful online Pilates programme & his social media is jam packed with free information to help you thrive & build a stronger body. https://everardpilates.com/