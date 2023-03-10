Episode 5: The Great Outdoors

Matthew McConnell is editor and writer for the incredible Outsider.ie & an outdoor enthusiast himself. He joins us today to talk all about the Great Outdoors. We discuss the benefits for the mind & body, share some startling study findings, talk about hiking, share local routes & much more.

An episode that will leave you motivated to start making more time for the outdoors, to benefit your mental & physical health, to keep building a greater balance in your life.