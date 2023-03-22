Building BalanceCatch Up

Episode 7: Nutrition Special

Jenny and Linda from Beoga Nutrition discuss the most important components to include in our diets.

Photo of Nicole Olavario Nicole Olavario22/03/2023
Two extremely knowledgeable nutritional therapists, Linda Murray & Jenny White, who have a passion for helping people transform their lives through diet join Nathalie today. Whether its helping someone to achieve optimal health, manage a chronic disease, improve hormone balance, even boost their mental health – The ladies of Beoga Nutrition, based in Kilkenny, are outstanding when it comes to their work, passion & knowledge. Today we discuss some of the most important components needed in our everyday diets, as well processed foods, calorie counting & sugar advice.

