Equality Department confirms offer of accommodation for Ukrainians at former restaurant site in Urlingford Co Kilkenny

The Equality Department’s confirmed to KCLR News that they’ve received an offer of accommodation for beneficiaries of temporary protection from Ukraine for the property known as Josephine’s Kitchen or Road House.

But the spokesperson adds that as the Main Street, Urlingford building is in need of significant conversion or refurbishment works it was passed on to the Department of Housing for assessment under the Emergency Refurbishment (Ukraine) Programme.

A detailed assessment must be carried out to ensure it’s being prepared to the required standard and complies with building and fire regulations.

If it’s deemed suitable, further communication will issue in advance to all elected representatives and other members of the community.

It comes as protestors maintain a presence in the north west Kilkenny area against the accommodation plan.

