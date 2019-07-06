ESB investigating cause of spate of power outages in Carlow

The ESB says they are investigating what’s causing frequent power losses in an area of Carlow.

On Thursday more than 500 homes and businesses in Pollerton were left without power for the afternoon – the latest in a long series of electricity outages there.

In a statement, the ESB says they are in the process of installing automated devices along the more rural sections of the line, where most of these outages are happening.

They’re appealing to people to contact them if they see anything that could be obstructing or interfering with their infrastructure – like wildlife and farm animals.

They can be contacted on 1850 372 999.