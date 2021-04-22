Everything running smoothly at mass vaccination centres in Carlow and Kilkenny

Locals are getting their Covid-19 jabs at the Mass Vaccination Centres in Carlow and Kilkenny.

The over 65s have been getting their jab since this morning after signing up on the HSE Portal over the weekend.

Reports to KCLR so far say that everything is running smoothly at this stage.

148,000 people across the country aged between 65 and 69 have now registered to get a Covid vaccine.

From tomorrow, 64-year-olds will be able to register for a vaccine and the portal will then be available for 63-year-olds on Saturday.

Nationally 1.2 million doses have been administered with 350-thousand now people fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, it’s emerged there’ll not be a decision on how to use the Johnson and Johnson vaccine until early next week.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee has been meeting today to discuss the issue.

They’re weighing up the impact of European Medicines Agency advice to be aware of rare instances of blood clotting associated with the vaccine.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly also gave an update on the changing number of vaccines due to arrive into the country this month, saying “The figure I have for April is a total of just under 940,000 to be supplied however that includes nearly 41,000 of Janssen, it includes an accelerated amount of Pfizer and then I believe there was a large delay of one week to AstraZeneca which moved it from the last week of April to the first week of May”.