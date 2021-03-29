Evidence of non-compliance found at Kilkreene Hospital in Kilkenny in report on use of medical exposure to ionising radiation

Evidence of non-compliance has been found at a local hospital.

That’s according to HIQA which carried out inspections of three facilities that use medical exposure to ionising radiation across the country between August and November 2020.

The risk-based inspections took place at Tallaght University Hospital and Cork University Hospital as well as at Kilcreene Regional Orthopaedic Hospital in Kilkenny.

At the local facility, Inspectors found evidence of non-compliances relating to deficits of governance and management, including oversight and allocation of responsibility for medical exposures.

These deficits affected compliance with regulations relating to equipment oversight, written procedures for X-ray imaging, medical physics allocation, evidence of justification for medical exposures and absence of diagnostic reference levels for typical X-ray procedures.

HIQA continues to engage with the Health Service Executive (HSE), as the undertaking responsible for Kilcreene Regional Hospital, to ensure compliance with the regulations.

KCLR News has contacted the HSE for comment.