KCLR News
Facemasks now strongly advised with new campaign
A new information campaign has been launched today encouraging people to cover their face in shops and on public transport.
People won’t be banned from boarding public transport if they’re not wearing a mask but it is being strongly advised.
A new information campaign has been launched today encouraging people to cover their face in places like shops and on busses and trains.
Radio ads started today telling us when and how to wear them – with TV and outdoor ads to follow.
It isn’t mandatory but the government says that it hasn’t ruled out making it mandatory in future if people don’t comply.