Families of Kilkenny & Carlow murder victims will join in a Dáil protest today

“The Government’s inequality between victims & perpetrators must stop” – so say members of the Sentencing And Victim Equality group.

From 8:30am this morning those involved with SAVE will gather outside the Dáil in protest of the concessions given to murderers after ten years in particular days out for good behaviour, parole after seven years and the lack of minimum sentencing.

John Whelan from Windgap is one of those involved – his sister Sharon & nieces Zara & Nadia were found dead at their home on Christmas Day in 2008.

He’s been telling KCLR that he & others who’ve been bereaved in such a tragic way have to date been given nothing but lip service and it’s time for more.

John says they are ‘the voice for those who have no voice’ and they hope that people will come out in support of them today.