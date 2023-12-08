Family, friends and fans of Shane MacGowan to say final goodbyes today as funeral takes place in his native Tipperary

Shane MacGowan will make his last trip to his beloved Tipperary later as family, friends and fans gather to say their goodbyes.

First, there’ll be a funeral procession through the streets of Dublin this morning from 11am.

The cortege will then make its way to Nenagh for the funeral at 3:30pm at St Mary’s of the Rosary Church.

A private cremation will follow.

Many across Carlow and Kilkenny have been paying tribute to the frontman of The Pogues who died last week aged 65.

Meanwhile, stay tuned to The KCLR Daily when we hear a special recording of Slievenamon which the singer and songwriter did for a local charity CD.