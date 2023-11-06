Fans of Bruce Springsteen in Carlow and Kilkenny among those hoping to get their hands on tickets for Irish gigs, including the local one

UPDATE (9:01am, Monday 6th November): Kilkenny date sold out

Earlier story:

Tickets go on sale this morning for Bruce Springsteen’s Irish gigs.

Having played Nowlan Park in Kilkenny a decade ago, the Boss is gearing up for a return on the 12th of May next year accompanied by The E Street Band.

There are also dates for Dublin, Cork and Belfast.

Fans aren’t too impressed by the pricey passes which appear to be close to €150 for each pitch place and almost €170 for a seat in the stands, though overall it’s hoped the event will hugely boost businesses not just in the hosting county but also the surrounds.

Ticketmaster opens its online portal at 8am this Monday (6th November) via here.

Stay tuned to KCLR for chances to win tickets too!