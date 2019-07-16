Farming Related Fatalities are Still a Major Issue in Ireland

Farming still has one of the poorest safety records of any sector in Ireland.

So says the Irish Farmers Association as Farm Safety Week begins.

Last year, there were 15 deaths – a number of whom were locals. Already this year there has been 12 farming related deaths.

Phelan’s farm in Mooncoin is one of the places hosting a Farm Safety Event tomorrow from 7:30pm.

Speaking to KCLR, Andrew Phelan says calving time can be the most dangerous.