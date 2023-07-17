Farm Safety Week starts nationwide today

An IFA representative is calling on local farmers to review their work practices as Farm Safety Week starts today.

Earlier this month the HSA confirmed there were 13 farm deaths in Ireland last year once again making it the most dangerous job you can have.

Kilkenny IFA Chair Jim Mulhall says farmers need to do a realistic risk and safety assessment every day and for every job they do:

“Before starting a job, you should ask yourself, what could go wrong here? And before you even start that job, make sure you mitigate that risk. The over 65 is a huge challenge because they’ve been farming all their lives, but they just don’t realize they’re not as fleet of foot as they used to be.”