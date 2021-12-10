Farmer fears in Callan following spate of barn blazes

A Callan Councillor says farmers in the area are living in fear after a number of arson attacks over recent weeks.

Four fires have been set in farm buildings in the last month and a half, damaging fodder and other property as we as structural damage.

The latest attack was in the Bauntha area on Wednesday night (see here) and the other instances have been within a mile or so.

Cllr Joe Lyons says farmers have been trying to keep a watch but it’s been very difficult: