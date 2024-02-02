KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Farmers out in droves across Kilkenny last night as part of IFA protest

Representatives say there's a lot of anger within the sector

Edwina Grace02/02/2024
Image & video: Jim Mulhall, Kilkenny IFA

Farmers came out in their thousands across the country last night, in solidarity with their European counterparts who are protesting against EU regulations.

They say they are being subjected to onerous levels of bureaucracy and the EU is going to ‘regulate them out of business’.

Carlow called off its participation in light of Wednesday’s fatal crash, but in Kilkenny members were out at motorway flyovers in Mullinavat, Danesfort and Paulstown.

The Farm Show last night linked up to those at various points across Kilkenny – hear what they had to say to our Matt O’Keeffe;

