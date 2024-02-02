Farmers out in droves across Kilkenny last night as part of IFA protest

Farmers came out in their thousands across the country last night, in solidarity with their European counterparts who are protesting against EU regulations.

They say they are being subjected to onerous levels of bureaucracy and the EU is going to ‘regulate them out of business’.

Carlow called off its participation in light of Wednesday’s fatal crash, but in Kilkenny members were out at motorway flyovers in Mullinavat, Danesfort and Paulstown.

Huge turnout of farmers and their familes here at JCT 7 M9 for @ifamedia demonstration. Farmers are very frustrated at the excessive regulations being foisted upon us. This is happening right across Europe. I have never seen farmers so angry. It needs to stop!!#enoughisenough pic.twitter.com/t5AnqASHDc — Jim Mulhall🚜🐄 (@Jimmulh) February 1, 2024

The Farm Show last night linked up to those at various points across Kilkenny – hear what they had to say to our Matt O’Keeffe;